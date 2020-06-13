SPOONER–With a generous $5,500 donation from Shell Lake State Bank, Lakeland Family Resource Center (LFRC) is excited to support the dairy farmers to offer free ice cream in Washburn County.
Along with the free ice cream, the donation will help LFRC to continue its mission of strengthen ing families in Washburn County through its programs.
LFRC seeks to bridge the gap between services and offer hands-on support to all.
“Lakeland Family Resource Center is your resource center,” the center said.
Ice cream
Ice cream pick-up will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:
> Friday, June 19 – The 715 Food and Spirits in Shell Lake.
> Friday, June 26 – Lakeland Family Resource Center in Spooner.
Ice cream was handed out in Minong on June 5 and in Birchwood on June 12.
LFRC has been and continues to be a valuable asset to the community, the center said.
“Our team has been working extremely hard during these difficult times to support families in need, as well as offer family activities and story times to help keep families and kids connected,” said Renee Luell, executive director .
Programs offered by Lakeland Family Resource Center include:
> School to Home Program.
> Community Response Program.
> Relatives as Parents Program.
> Parent Education.
> Playgroups and Story Times.
> Family Nights.
> Resource Coordination.
> Boost.
For more information on LFRC’s programming, support programs, and services: 715.939.1151; renee.lfrc@gmail.com; lakelandfrc.com/; facebook.com/LakelandFamilyResourceCenter/.
LFRC is funded through grants and local support. Anyone who is interested in donating to the center to help support its mission can contact Luell, 715.939.1283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.