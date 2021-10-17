October is known and recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior used to establish and maintain power and control in a relationship and can be used by intimate partners, dating partners, parents, caregivers, roommates, and other family members
There are often misconceptions about domestic violence. Here are some common myths busted.
“If it’s really so bad, why would they stay?”
Some of the many reasons a survivor might stay: fear of the abuser (who often threatens harm if they do leave), lack of money/financial security, safety of children, and threat of deportation.
Also, the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship is when the victim decides to leave. Seventy-five percent of women who are killed by their partners are murdered during or after an attempt to leave the relationship.
“They didn’t hit me so it’s not domestic violence.”
Domestic violence isn’t only physical. A non-exhaustive list of abuse other than physical include: verbal, sexual, isolation, coercion, stalking, threats, intimidation, property destruction, and harm to pets.
“They only did that because they were drunk or high.”
Some harm-doers use being under the influence as an excuse for their violent behavior. While being drunk or high may intensify a situation, it is not the cause of abuse and it does not excuse the abuse.
“They just had a momentary loss of temper!”
Domestic violence is a cycle of power and control, and violence is not a random act. Abuse is not about anger management or an inability to handle stress.
“That doesn’t happen here!”
Domestic violence happens in every community across the world. It touches lives indiscriminately regardless of age, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or economic status.
And, yes, it does happen here. In Washburn County, Embrace provided ongoing, in-depth services to 145 adults, teens, and kids with domestic and sexual violence counseling and advocacy services in 2020.
Last year, domestic violence claimed 94 lives in Wisconsin with 20% of the victims being under the age of 18. This averages out to one death every 3.9 days.
Would you like to get involved?
Throughout October, Embrace will be working to raise awareness to end domestic violence. Here are some ways you can be involved:
Brew love, not hate. Embrace is grateful to be partnering this fall with North Crossing Foods, The Whistle Punk, and Ed’s Pit Stop to bring the “brew love, not hate” awareness campaign to Washburn County. Take a stand against intimate partner violence by purchasing a coffee and using our custom-made coffee cup sleeves.
Purple Thursday. You can show your support for survivors by participating in Purple Thursday on October 21. Put on something purple, snap a picture, and post your support on social media.
Purple Ribbon Display. Check out our purple ribbon displays posted at Shell Lake City Park. The ribbons include information, statistics regarding domestic violence, and more myth busters.
Light Display. To remember the lives lost to domestic violence in 2020, Embrace will display 94 lights in each of our counties during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. You can find the Spooner light display outside of Economart.
Letter writing event. Embrace is hosting its second annual letter writing event Survived & Incarcerated in WI. Join Embrace with guest speakers Sara Krall, from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, and Attorney Kate Knowlton, from Knowlton Law Group, for an online event focusing on self-defense in domestic violence cases.
Participants will learn about self-defense homicide cases and why there is no “perfect victim.” There will be an opportunity to write letters of support to women currently surviving jail or prison time for killing their abusers.
The event is October 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom: us06web.zoom.us/j/81932675502. Meeting ID: 819 3267 5502.
Watch our social media for highlights from community partners supporting survivors throughout the month.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, we believe you and you are not alone. What has happened to you is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. You can contact Embrace for free, confidential support at 800.924.0556 or text 715.532.6976.
Embrace
Embrace is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin. At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors. Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence.
We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
