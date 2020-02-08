Trauma flyer

SPOONER– Spooner Library will host an important community event on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., a screening of Wisconsin Public Television's documentary titled " Not Enough Apologies – Trauma Stories.” It deals with childhood trauma and the lasting effects on both children and the community.

The program is free and open to all community members and professionals who care about the well-being of the community.

The program will address such issues as ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences), including the impact of foster care and interactions with Child Protective Services. The goal is to inform the community not only about the impact of childhood trauma but also about the that role community can play in building resilience and understanding behavior as a form of communication.

A panel of trauma-informed care community partners will lead discussion and hear the concerns and aspirations of community members.  Discussion questions for the panel are preselected, beginning with a "spark" such as "Research shows the number one factor for children who develop resilience is having at least one stable  and committed relationship with a caring adult." An adult from Washburn County will share their story. 

Resource sheets and ACE tests will be available following the program.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments