The town of Evergreen will close Dock Lake Road from Cty. Hwy. A to Perch Lake Road on April 22, April 23, and April 26. Gravel placement will take place on April 22-23 and a culvert replacement on April 26.
The road will be open to travel on April 24-25.
"Please plan alternative routes on the closure dates as the roadway will be barricaded," said Tim Kessler, town chairman. "Any questions, may be directed to the town board representatives."
