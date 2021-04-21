Road construction, road closed, road work

The town of Evergreen will close Dock Lake Road from Cty. Hwy. A to Perch Lake Road on April 22, April 23, and April 26. Gravel placement will take place on April 22-23 and a culvert replacement on April 26.

The road will be open to travel on April 24-25.

"Please plan alternative routes on the closure dates as the roadway will be barricaded," said Tim Kessler, town chairman. "Any questions, may be directed to the town board representatives."

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments