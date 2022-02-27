MADISON– The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced it will refund the $10 application fee to customers who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the fall 2021 wolf harvest season.
The department will restore all customers’ wolf preference point records to their fall 2021 pre-application status.
Following a federal court ruling on Feb. 10, wolves in the lower 48 states were returned to the Federal Endangered Species List. (The ruling excludes wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains region.)
Under Wisconsin law, if the wolf is listed on the federal endangered list, the state is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season.
As a result of this change, the Wisconsin DNR will be refunding the $10 application fee and updating wolf preference points on customer records.
The $10 refund check will arrive by U.S. mail.
Allow four to six weeks for delivery.
Other immediate implications of this ruling include the following:
> Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid.
The department has contacted permit holders directly.
> The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.
> The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes.
The DNR remains committed to assisting individuals who experience conflicts with wolves through an interagency cooperative agreement with USDA-Wildlife Services for abatement and control.
Depredation
If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 800.228.1368 or 715.369.5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 800.433.0663 or 920.324.4514.
More information
For more on wolves in Wisconsin, visit the DNR website for additional information on wolf management and wolf conflict abatement.
