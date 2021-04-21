The Wisconsin DNR has announced State Park System updates.
Starting April 30, the following changes will be implemented:
> Observation towers and playgrounds will be open.
> Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people.
> Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will be increased to 100 people.
> Non-department led special event capacity will increase from 50 to 100. Special event permit applicants may work with property staff to phase larger events with capacities over 100.
> Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity including staff.
