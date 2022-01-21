The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting entries for the 14th annual Great Waters Photo Contest and Writing Project now through April 1, 2022. Winning photographs and writing submissions will be included in the 2022-23 Wisconsin's Great Waters Calendar.
The contest and writing project highlight the many ways people connect with and value the Great Lakes and Mississippi River.
Judging will be completed by a panel of DNR staff. Criteria for judging includes visual and technical merit, creativity and composition. All authors and photographers will be credited.
Share Your Favorite Photos
Share your photos of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior or the Mississippi River in Wisconsin. Photos of all seasons are needed and are accepted in the following categories:
People enjoying Wisconsin’s Great Waters
Cultural and historic features
Natural features
Wildlife
Email photo entries to: DNRGreatWatersPhotoContest@Wisconsin.gov. Include photo title, location in Wisconsin where it was taken, entry category, your name, address, phone number and email address.
For inspiration and examples of past submissions, view the 2021 contest contributions and current Wisconsin’s Great Waters Calendar here.
Calling All Writers
Do you have a passion for writing about our natural resources? We’re seeking original short essays, stories, poems or songs inspired by your connection to our Great Waters.
Or, share a description about a stewardship project you completed to protect or restore the shore, wetlands or beaches of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior or the Mississippi River. Include a description of the partners involved, funding and accomplishments.
How To Submit Written Entries
Written submissions should be approximately 200 words. Email writing entries by April 1, 2022 to: DNRGreatWatersWritingProject@Wisconsin.gov. Include your name, address, phone number and email address.
Learn More
Additional information about contest rules and details on how to enter is available online here.
Questions? Contact Susan Tesarik, DNR Office of Great Waters at Susan.Tesarik@wisconsin.gov or 608-977-2416.
