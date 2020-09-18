September is recognized each year as National Preparedness Month to promote disaster planning and serve as a reminder to prepare now and every day of the year. This year, National Preparedness Month is accompanied by wildfires to the west, hurricanes and flooding to the south, and COVID-19 all around. Those events demonstrate that disaster planning is important in every household, no matter where a person lives.
Following are five steps people can take to start preparing today.
Make a plan
Discuss with friends, family, and household members about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Your plan should include details like how you will receive emergency alerts, shelter and evacuation, and specific needs in your household such as medical needs, pets, and ages of household members.
Build a kit
After a disaster, you may not be able to access supplies right away. Gather enough supplies to last your household for several days. A list of basic supplies to include in the kit and additional supplies recommended during COVID-19 is at https://www.ready.gov/kit.
Be informed
Know the risk of disasters in your area. Some of our main threats in Washburn County include flooding, severe weather, winter storms, and forest fires. Check your home’s insurance coverage. Have multiple ways to receive local warnings or alerts.
Teach youth about preparedness
If you have children or care for children, talk to them about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Help them be involved in the planning and preparedness process so that they feel more comfortable if a disaster happens.
Include COVID-19 in preparedness planning
You should plan to have face masks and hand sanitizer in your kits and consider physical distancing recommendations when reviewing evacuation and shelter plans.
CodeRED Emergency Alerts
Washburn County residents are strongly encouraged to enroll in Washburn County’s CodeRED emergency alert system. CodeRED is a rapid alert system that will send emergency messages to all enrolled contacts.
People are encouraged to include contact information for home, business, and mobile phones so that they get alerts no matter where they are. Information submitted to CodeRED is stored on a secure, confidential server. For more information and registration instructions: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/images/custom/codered.pdf
More information about how to prepare for disasters can be found at https://www.ready.gov/. Questions can be directed to disaster@co.washburn.wi.us or Carol Buck, Washburn County Emergency Management director, 715.468.4715.
