More than 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services (DHS).
On Friday, March 5, DHS reported 1,023,306 Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose, representing 17.6% of the state population. As of Friday, 572,501 people in Wisconsin, or 9.8% of the population, had received both shots, completing the vaccination series.
A total of 1,631,270 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Friday, with 59.8% of Wisconsinites age 65 and up receiving at least one dose of the vaccine so far.
Increasing rates of vaccination have provided a sense of hope after a yearlong pandemic that has claimed the lives of 6,477 people in Wisconsin. There were seven new deaths from COVID-19 reported Friday.
New reports of COVID-19 cases are continuing their downward trend that started in early January, based on the latest data published by DHS.
DHS reported 350 new cases of the disease reported Friday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 478 daily cases. That's the lowest average Wisconsin has seen since June 30.
There were 3,034 negative tests reported negative Friday.
Other DHS data from Friday include:
566,158 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
3,208,340 total tests administered, 2,642,182 of which have been negative since the pandemic began.
26,387 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.7 percent of all positive cases, since the pandemic began.
Daily testing capacity remains at 59,273, though only 3,384 new test results were reported Friday.
Coronavirus rates vary from county to county. In order to track COVID-19 activity levels, DHS looks at the number of new cases per a county’s population over a 14-day period — and whether there’s an upward or downward trend in new cases. Activity levels range from "critically high," "very high," "high," "medium," to "low."
As of Wednesday, DHS data showed the state had no counties with a "critically high" level of COVID-19 activity.Two counties — Green and Iron — had a "very high" level of activity; 56 counties had a "high" level of activity; 10 counties had a "medium" level; and four had a "low" level.
Wisconsin's overall COVID-19 activity level is "high."
