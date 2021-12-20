As cases are anticipated to surge, the Department of Health Services is calling on Wisconsinites to take immediate action to prevent hospitalizations and deaths
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory on Monday, Dec. 20, calling on all Wisconsinites to “take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.” The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Wisconsin and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks, the health department said.
“There is a serious risk that continued, increased numbers of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm an already strained health care system, leading to dangerous situations where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not be able to receive immediate, adequate, life-saving attention and care due to lack of hospital capacity,” the health department said in a press release.
“I urge every Wisconsinite to take immediate action and get the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you haven’t received it already – this is critically important for mitigating surges in hospitalizations and deaths across our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Please get the vaccine, continue following public health best practices, and do your part to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”
To slow the spread of the Omicron variant, DHS is urging all Wisconsinites to take the following actions immediately:
> Get vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as they are eligible.
> Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present who do not live with them.
> Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, getting tested before visiting others, and staying home if they have any symptoms.
“To prevent the spread of disease and protect yourself and loved ones this holiday season, we urge Wisconsinites to plan ahead,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Keep holiday gatherings small, stay home if you have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested before spending time with people you do not live with.”
Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, regardless of their vaccination status. Anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 should get tested five to seven days after exposure. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home while they are waiting for their results.
Trusted testing partners include local health departments, community testing sites, pharmacies, and health care providers. At-home COVID-19 tests also can be used before gathering with family and friends. DHS currently provides free at-home collection kits, a type of at-home test, for all Wisconsinites.
DHS said it recognizes that this pandemic has caused everyone to make changes to their lives, and their holidays, to protect each other from COVID-19.
“These are difficult times for everyone, and while we must do our part to protect our physical health, we also need to monitor our emotional well-being,” the health department said in the release. “For resources on coping and ways [to] manage stress, visit Resilient Wisconsin.”
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider: Vaccines.gov, call 211 or 877.947.2211. For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response: DHS COVID-19 webpage, @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram.
