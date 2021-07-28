MIKANA – An independent shooting review panel has found that the Barron County sheriff’s deputy who shot and critically wounded a man during an incident in the Mikana area on July 14 justifiably used force.
The panel, made up of law enforcement firearm instructors and law enforcement administrators, reviewed the circumstances on July 28.
“As a result of the review, the panel found no violation of any department policy, the deputy followed all Training and Standards use of force procedures and the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and the citizens in the area,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said on July 28.
The sheriff’s department was called for a wellness check for an adult white man after he had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the man barricaded in a room with a firearm.
Law enforcement officers and the man talked through a standoff. At one point the subject raised a firearm at a deputy, who then fired at him. Het was struck and provided with medical support before being flown to a regional hospital. He initially was in critical but stable condition.
No other people were injured.
Following the review, the deputy was taken off paid administrative leave and placed back on active duty.
