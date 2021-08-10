Computer, keyboard, scam, backlit, dark

User:Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0

 Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0

ASHLAND– Dain A. Peterson, 30, has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The defendant, a Bayfield County deputy sheriff, was arrested by Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), special agents following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a messaging application.

On the evening of August 9, DCI agents executed a search warrant at the address where the defendant was residing in Ashland, and he was arrested and booked into the Ashland County Jail at the conclusion of the warrant execution. 

As in any criminal proceeding, Peterson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the DOJ said.

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI, with assistance from the Ashland Police Department.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments