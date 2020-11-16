MADISON– Jonathan E. Tillman, 23, of Rice Lake pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 16, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography. The imprisonment will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
On April 6, 2020, Tillman’s wife contacted law enforcement to report that she was looking through her husband’s phone and saw images and a video of him sexually assaulting a child known to the couple. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for the phone and while they did not find those specific images, they did find other child pornography on the phone. Officers also found evidence on the phone showing that on the same day Tillman’s wife called the police, Tillman researched how to do a factory reset on the phone.
In sentencing Tillman, Judge Peterson found him to be a danger to children based on the allegations in this case and his history of child pornography offenses going back several years.
The charge against Tillman was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rice Lake Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.