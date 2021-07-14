David Organ

David “Dave” Kenneth Organ, 62, of Shell Lake passed away on July 10, 2021. He was born March 7, 1959, in Berwyn, Illinois, to Kenneth and Gwendolyn (Johnson) Organ.
As a boy, Dave lived with his family near Minong and worked with them growing cranberries. Thinking of those years, he would sometimes talk about getting up very early in the morning to work in the marsh and then complaining that his dad made him go to school anyway. He also told stories about the bats he and his brother and sisters knew about in the area.
After high school, he worked at a variety of businesses before settling into his life occupation as a welder. He worked for over 35 years at Wisconsin Structural Steel where for reasons lost to time, he got the nickname “Yankee.”
Twenty-three years ago he met his significant other, Sherry Caminetti, with whom he shared treasured times at the cabin on the Namekagon River, playing with their dog Smudge, and charity auctions where he always tried to ensure he won the Model T ride. Dave loved hunting and fishing and looked forward to hunting trips to Colorado and fishing trips to Canada. He loved his family, enjoying time spent Wii bowling with Josh and Brinna and time with his grandkids.
David is survived by his significant other, Sherry Caminetti; mother, Gwen Organ; children, Joshua (Kayla) Organ, Brinna Organ, and Tonya Madsen; grandchildren, Katisa, Isaac, Nathan, and Camden Organ; sisters, Teresa (Keith) Hansen and Robin Wisner; brother, Jeff (Christine) Organ; and nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Organ; son, Nathan Organ; sister, Danielle Organ; and niece, Ashley Wisner.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake. At 6:30 p.m. a service of remembrance will be held.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
