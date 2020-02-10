Dance
CARA WALTERS

MINONG– The third annual Father Daughter Dance sponsored by The River Wesleyan Church is scheduled for March 28 at Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center. The magical masquerade ball is a special night for fathers and daughters to enjoy dinner and dancing and special opportunities for long-lasting memories.

Tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center. 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and fathers and daughters are treated to professional photography, a sit-down meal, music, dancing, and prizes.

“This event has grown in popularity year after year so get your tickets as soon as possible,” the organizers said. “Registration deadline is March 20. Dress in your best and bring a masquerade mask! The evening will be one she won't forget.”

The River Wesleyan Church said it is proud to support the special relationships between fathers and daughters. The church as services in Minong and Solon Springs and ministries for men, women, and children. To learn more: ThinkRiver.net, event page on Facebook, or 715.296.7881.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

