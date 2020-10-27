TOWN OF MEENON– Kaylee N. Jennissen, 29, of Danbury died in an accident on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Burnett County Dispatch received a report at approximately 7:48 a.m. of a one-vehicle crash on Cty. Hwy. A in the town of Meenon, approximately three miles east of Hwy. 35. Webster Fire, Webster First Responders, and North Ambulance arrived to find that Jennissen had been ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
Burnett County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash.
“From the investigation, it appeared that the crash had occurred several hours earlier. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash,” the sheriff’s department said.
