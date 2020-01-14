Spooner, WI (54801)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.