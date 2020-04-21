Another 121 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 4,620, the state Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, April 21.
The count in the state had surpassed 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-seven percent – 1,252 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 47,841 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,238 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 120; Ashland, 77; Barron, 594; Bayfield, 108; Burnett, 68; Douglas, 395; Polk, 184; Price, 57; Rusk, 95; Sawyer, 208; St. Croix, 327.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 242 people have died, 12 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (1, with 314), Buffalo (1, with 4), Clark (1, with 17), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (19, with 381), Dodge (1, with 19), Door, (1, with 9), Fond du Lac (3, with 65), Grant (3, with 23), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 12), Juneau (1, with 10), Kenosha (6, with 264), Kewaunee (1, with 8), Marathon (1, with 17), Marinette (1, with 6), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (139, with 2,234), Outagamie (2, with 35), Ozaukee (9, with 80), Racine (10, with 185), Richland (1, with 8), Rock (4, with 83), Sauk (3, with 34), Sheboygan (2, with 43), Walworth (7, with 90), Washington (3, with 87), Waukesha (13, with 27), Waupaca (1, with 4), and Winnebago (1, with 40).
Just seven of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Pepin, Taylor, and Vernon.
More than 50% of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (8), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (11), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 22.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 19% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 21 cases
> 10-19: 2%, 4%, 0%, 2 of 77
> 20-29: 13%, 7%, 0%, 2 of 580
> 30-39: 15%, 12%, 1%, 4 of 688
> 40-49: 16%, 17%, 1%, 8 of 744
> 50-59: 19%, 25%, 2%, 21 of 892
> 60-69: 16%, 37%, 6%, 43 of 743
> 70-79: 10%, 57%, 15%, 72 of 475
> 80-89: 6%, 59%, 19%, 55 of 288
> 90+: 2%, 44%, 33%, 37 of 112
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 782 / 17%
> Not health care workers: 2,713/ 59%
> Unknown: 1,125 / 24%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
