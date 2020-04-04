Another 155 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin (fewer than the 200 the day before), for a total of 2,267, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Sunday, April 5.
The count in the state had surpassed 2,000 by Saturday, April 5, after reaching 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-eight percent of the confirmed cases – 624 – have been hospitalized.
A total of 25,169 have tested negative in Wisconsin – an additional 2,892 since the previous day. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 58 (51 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 48 (45); Barron, 303 (267); Bayfield, 55 (54); Burnett, 34 (30); Douglas, 165 (164); Polk, 95 (88); Price, 30 (29); Rusk, 48 (43); Sawyer, 65 (62); St. Croix, 155 (146).
Sixty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 12 over the past day. They were in Buffalo County (1, with 2 confirmed cases), Dane County (8, with 269), Fond du Lac (2, with 43), Iron County (1, the county's only confirmed case), Kenosha County (1, with 98), Milwaukee County (34, with 1,148), Outagamie (1, with 21), Ozaukee County (6, with 56), Racine (1, with 54), Rock County (2, with 28), Sauk (2, with 18), Sheboygan (1, with 21), Washington (3, with 57), Waukesha County (4, with 154), and Waupaca County (1, with 2).
Sixteen of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far.
Sixty percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (4), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Rusk County (3), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 16, and Eau Claire County has 21.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that is hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 25% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 8 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 4%, 0%, 0 of 27
> 20-29: 12%, 5%, 0%, 0 of 261
> 30-39: 14%, 13%, 1%, 2 of 317
> 40-49: 17%, 18%, 0%, 1 of 378
> 50-59: 19%, 24%, 2%, 10 of 438
> 60-69: 19%, 38%, 2%, 10 of 428
> 70-79: 11%, 54%, 9%, 22 of 253
> 80-89: 5%, 64%, 13%, 16 of 121
>90+: 2%, 47%, 19%, 7 of 36
