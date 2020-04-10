Another 183 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 3,068, the state Department of Health Services announced on Friday, April 10.
The count in the state had surpassed 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, after reaching 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent – 904 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 33,225 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,801 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 75 (70 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 57 (57); Barron, 406 (369); Bayfield, 80 (71); Burnett, 45 (40); Douglas, 256 (230); Polk, 120 (110); Price, 39 (36); Rusk, 66 (562); Sawyer, 98 (90); St. Croix, 226 (206).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 128 people have died, 17 over the past day. They were in these counties: Brown (1, with 55 confirmed cases), Buffalo (1, with 2), Columbia (1, with 24), Dane (12, with 313), Fond du Lac (2, with 52), Grant (1, with 4), Iron (1, the county's only confirmed case), Kenosha (1, with 147), Milwaukee (77, with 1,575), Outagamie (2, with 29), Ozaukee (9, with 71), Racine (3, with 100), Rock (2, with 51), Sauk (2, with 25), Sheboygan (2, with 33), Washington (3, with 67), Waukesha (6, with 193), Waupaca (1, with 3), and Winnebago (1, with 25).
Just 10 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Washburn, Burnett, and Price counties.
Sixty-two percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (1), and St. Croix (7). Chippewa County has 18, and Eau Claire County has 21.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 23% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 13 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 36
> 20-29: 11%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 343
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 3 of 433
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 0%, 2 of 497
> 50-59: 19%, 28%, 3%, 15 of 594
> 60-69: 18%, 38%, 4%, 24 of 566
> 70-79: 11%, 54%, 12%, 42 of 351
> 80-89: 6%, 67%, 15%, 27 of 178
> 90+: 2%, 46%, 26%, 15 of 57
