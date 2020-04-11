Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN STARTING SUNDAY WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, WITH LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER EAST. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12 INCHES, EXCEPT 5 TO 8 INCHES FOR BAYFIELD COUNTY. * WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, WASHBURN, SAWYER AND PRICE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS. SNOW MAY STICK TO TREES AND CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK, WHICH MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&