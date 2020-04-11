Another 145 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 3,213, the state Department of Health Services announced on Saturday, April 11.
The count in the state had surpassed 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Thirty percent – 950 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 34,680 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,455 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 81 (75 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 58 (57); Barron, 429 (406); Bayfield, 86 (80); Burnett, 47 (45); Douglas, 262 (256); Polk, 128 (120); Price, 40 (39); Rusk, 68 (66); Sawyer, 112 (98); St. Croix, 241 (226).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 137 people have died, 9 over the past day. They were in these counties: Brown (1, with 60 confirmed cases), Buffalo (1, with 3), Columbia (1, with 24), Dane (12, with 327), Fond du Lac (2, with 52), Grant (1, with 5), Iron (1, with 2), Kenosha (1, with 163), Milwaukee (85, with 1,653), Outagamie (2, with 29), Ozaukee (9, with 72), Racine (3, with 105), Rock (2, with 53), Sauk (2, with 25), Sheboygan (2, with 34), Washington (3, with 71), Waukesha (6, with 201), Waupaca (1, with 3), and Winnebago (1, with 25).
Just 9 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Washburn and Burnett counties.
Sixty-one percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (1), Price (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (1), and St. Croix (8). Chippewa County has 18, and Eau Claire County has 21.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 29% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 14 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 8%, 0%, 0 of 38
> 20-29: 11%, 8%, 0%, 0 of 354
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 3 of 449
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 1%, 4 of 528
> 50-59: 19%, 27%, 2%, 15 of 623
> 60-69: 18%, 39%, 4%, 25 of 587
> 70-79: 11%, 53%, 11%, 42 of 369
> 80-89: 6%, 67%, 16%, 30 of 189
> 90+: 2%, 48%, 29%, 18 of 62
