Another 87 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 3,428, the state Department of Health Services announced on Monday, April 13.
The count in the state had surpassed 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
The 87 cases compared to 128 reported on Sunday and the higher numbers on the days before that.
Twenty-nine percent – 993 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 36,769 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 853 since the previous report and a substantial drop from the daily number previously. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 99 (92 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 65 (58); Barron, 439 (433); Bayfield, 93 (86); Burnett, 49 (47); Douglas, 309; Polk, 135 (128); Price, 42 (40); Rusk, 71 (68); Sawyer, 140 (112); St. Croix, 262 (241).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 154 people have died, 10 over the past day. They were in these counties: Brown (1, with 77 confirmed cases), Buffalo (1, with 3), Columbia (1, with 25), Dane (12, with 340, Fond du Lac (2, with 57), Grant (1, with 6), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 10), Juneau (1, with 7), Kenosha (4, with 182), Marathon (1, with 14), Milwaukee (94, with 1,743), Outagamie (2, with 29), Ozaukee (9, with 72), Racine (4, with 117), Rock (3, with 60), Sauk (2, with 26), Sheboygan (2, with 36), Washington (3, with 73), Waukesha (7, with 218), Waupaca (1, with 4), and Winnebago (1, with 27).
Just 7 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Burnett County. Washburn County was listed by the DHS as having no confirmed cases, but its first case was announced on Monday morning.
Sixty percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (3), Price (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (1), and St. Croix (10). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 21. Washburn County has one case but was not listed in the day's data.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 29% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 14 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 41
> 20-29: 11%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 384
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 4 of 479
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 1%, 5 of 553
> 50-59: 20%, 26%, 2%, 16 of 671
> 60-69: 18%, 38%, 4%, 27 of 618
> 70-79: 11%, 53%, 12%, 48 of 390
> 80-89: 6%, 66%, 16%, 34 of 209
> 90+: 2%, 46%, 29%, 20 of 69
