Another 330 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day for a total of 8,566, the state Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, May 5.
Milestones on average have been passed weekly initially and has picked up speed: The count of confirmed cases in the state had surpassed 8,000 by May 4, 7,000 by May 1, 6,000 by April 27, 5,000 by April 23, 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
At least 20% – 1,663 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 83,967 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 3,500 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County have had 194; Ashland, 151; Barron, 82; Bayfield, 206; Burnett, 125; Douglas, 562; Polk, 376; Price, 112; Rusk, 136; Sawyer, 289; St. Croix, 695.
Key parts of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan for opening the economy is for the number of new cases to drop over 14 days and for the percentage of positive cases compared to total COVID-19 tests drop over a 14-day period. Testing levels are ramping up across the state as testing capacity increases.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 353 people have died, 13 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (6, with 1,545), Buffalo (1, with 6), Clark (4, with 21), Columbia (1, with 32), Dane (22, with 443), Dodge (1, with 40), Door, (3, with 18), Fond du Lac (3, with 77), Grant (7, with 55), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 12), Juneau (1, with 18), Kenosha (14, with 571), Kewaunee (1, with 22), Manitowoc (1, with 16), Marathon (1, with 21), Marinette (1, with 11), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (201, with 3,353), Monroe (1, with 14), Outagamie (2, with 77), Ozaukee (9, with 95), Racine (15, with 535), Richland (2, with 13), Rock 7, with 301), Sauk (3, with 67), Sheboygan (2, with 55), Walworth (8, with 212), Washington (4, with 106), Waukesha (20, with 368), Waupaca (1, with 10), and Winnebago (1, with 83).
Just five of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Forest, Langlade, Pepin, and Taylor.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have or have had confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (7), Bayfield (3), Douglas (9), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (4), St. Croix (21), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 25, and Eau Claire County has 42.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 7% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 104 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 5%, 0%, 0 of 303
> 20-29: 15%, 5%, 0%, 3 of 1,322
> 30-39: 17%, 8%, 0%, 4 of 1,423
> 40-49: 17%, 12%, 1%, 11 of 1,488
> 50-59: 18%, 19%, 2%, 32 of 1,538
> 60-69: 13%, 32%, 5%, 55 of 1,136
> 70-79: 8%, 50%, 16%, 103 of 656
> 80-89: 5%, 53%, 21%, 85 of 412
> 90+: 2%, 42%, 32%, 59 of 184
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 1,123 / 13%
> Not health care workers: 4,683/ 55%
> Unknown: 2760 / 32%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
Forty-eight percent of the total cases are considered currently recovered.
The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
> Documentation of resolved symptoms.
> Documentation of release from public health isolation.
> 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.