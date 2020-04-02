Another 182 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin, for a total of 1,912, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Friday, April 3.
The count in the state is close to doubling since it surpassed the 1,000 mark over the past weekend.
Twenty-five percent of the confirmed cases – 487 – have been hospitalized.
A total of 22,277 have tested negative in Wisconsin – an additional 2,000 since the previous day. In Washburn County, that number was 49 (41 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 42 (38); Barron, 192 (168); Bayfield, 52 (47); Burnett, 31 (30); Douglas, 149 (138); Polk, 89 (75); Price, 28 (26); Sawyer, 58 (50); St. Croix, 136 (116).
Thirty-one people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, none over the past day. They were in Dane County (3, with 244 cases), Fond du Lac (2, with 30), Iron County (1, the county's sole confirmed case), Milwaukee County (16, with 951), Ozaukee County (3, with 50), Rock County (1, with 20), Sauk (2, with 18), Sheboygan (1, with 20), Waukesha County (1, with 133), and Waupaca County (1, with 2).
Fifty-seven percent of those who died were male, while just 48% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (3), Bayfield (3), Douglas (6), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 14, and Eau Claire County has 16.
Barron County has one confirmed case, but it is not listed in the Department of Health Services' statistics.
By age group, the confirmed cases, those hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, number who have died:
< 10: 0% cases, 33% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 6 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 5%, 0%, 0 of 19
> 20-29: 12%, 4%, 0%, 0 of 225
> 30-39: 14%, 12%, 0%, 1 of 268
> 40-49: 16%, 18%, 0%, 1 of 313
>50-59: 19%, 23%, 2%, 6 of 371
> 60-69: 19%, 34%, 1%, 5 of 372
> 70-79: 11%, 49%, 6%, 12 of 211
> 80-89: 5%,59%, 9%, 9 of 99
>90+: 1%, 54%, 11%, 3 of 28
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.