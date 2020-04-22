Another 225 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 4,845, the state Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday, April 22.
The number represented a spike in numbers compared to past days, with it being double the new case compared to the previous day and the largest one-day rise in the state. The number does not directly correlate to higher number of tests: Higher numbers of the negative tests, for instance, have occurred than were recorded over the past day.
The count of confirmed cases in the state had surpassed 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-seven percent – 1,302 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 49,502 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,661 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 124; Ashland, 84; Barron, 613; Bayfield, 115; Burnett, 68; Douglas, 408; Polk, 202; Price, 62; Rusk, 98; Sawyer, 209; St. Croix, 354.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 246 people have died, 4 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (1, with 402), Buffalo (1, with 4), Clark (1, with 18), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (19, with 386), Dodge (1, with 0), Door, (1, with 9), Fond du Lac (3, with 65), Grant (3, with 25), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 12), Juneau (1, with 11), Kenosha (6, with 278), Kewaunee (1, with 8), Marathon (1, with 17), Marinette (1, with 6), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (142, with 2,304), Outagamie (2, with 37), Ozaukee (9, with 80), Racine (10, with 198), Richland (1, with 9), Rock (4, with 86), Sauk (3, with 36), Sheboygan (2, with 44), Walworth (7, with 94), Washington (4, with 88), Waukesha (13, with 278), Waupaca (1, with 5), and Winnebago (1, with 43).
Just seven of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Pepin, Taylor, and Vernon.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (8), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (12), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 23.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 14% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 28 cases
> 10-19: 2%, 3%, 0%, 2 of 89
> 20-29: 13%, 7%, 0%, 2 of 628
> 30-39: 15%, 12%, 1%, 4 of 76
> 40-49: 16%, 17%, 1%, 8 of 789
> 50-59: 19%, 26%, 2%, 21 of 925
> 60-69: 16%, 38%, 6%, 43 of 770
> 70-79: 10%, 59%, 15%, 73 of 481
> 80-89: 6%, 59%, 19%, 56 of 292
> 90+: 2%, 44%, 33%, 39 of 117
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 809 / 17%
> Not health care workers: 2,819/ 58%
> Unknown: 1,817 / 25%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.