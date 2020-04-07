The number of COVID-19 in Wisconsin surpassed the 2,500 mark on Tuesday, April 7, coming in at 2,578, data from the state Department of Health Services.
The count in the state had surpassed 2,000 by Saturday, April 5, after reaching 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent of the confirmed cases – 745 – have been hospitalized.
A total of 28,512 have tested negative in Wisconsin. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 64 (58 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 52 (48); Barron, 319 (303); Bayfield, 63 (55); Burnett, 38 (34); Douglas, 201 (165); Polk, 101 (95); Price, 34 (30); Rusk, 54 (48); Sawyer, 77 (65); St. Croix, 176 (155).
Ninety-two people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 15 over the past day. They were in Buffalo County (1, with 2 confirmed cases), Columbia County (1, with 23), Dane County (11, with 289), Fond du Lac (2, with 44), Iron County (1, the county's only confirmed case), Kenosha County (1, with 112), Milwaukee County (49, with 1,323), Outagamie (1, with 25), Ozaukee County (7, with 66), Racine (2, with 66), Rock County (2, with 37), Sauk (2, with 20), Sheboygan (2, with 30), Washington (3, with 59), Waukesha County (5, with 166), Waupaca County (1, with 2), and Winnebago (1, with 24).
Twelve of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, one fewer than the prior day.
Sixty-one percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (4), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Rusk County (3), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 16, and Eau Claire County has 21.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that is hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 20% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 10 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 3%, 0%, 0 of 29
> 20-29: 11%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 288
> 30-39: 14%, 15%, 1%, 2 of 355
> 40-49: 17%, 19%, 0%, 2 of 433
> 50-59: 19%, 26%, 2%, 11 of 495
> 60-69: 19%, 38%, 3%, 15 of 486
> 70-79: 12%, 52%, 11%, 32 of 298
> 80-89: 6%, 69%, 14%, 20 of 143
>90+: 2%, 49%, 4%, 10 of 41
