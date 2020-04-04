Another 200 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin, for a total of 2,112, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Saturday, April 4.
That means the count in the state has more than doubled in a week. The state had just surpassed the 1,000 mark over the past weekend.
Twenty-eight percent of the confirmed cases – 588 – have been hospitalized.
A total of 22,277 have tested negative in Wisconsin – an additional 1,582 since the previous day. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 51 (49 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 45 (42); Barron, 267 (192); Bayfield, 54 (52); Burnett, 30 (30); Douglas, 164 (149); Polk, 88 (88); Price, 29 (29); Rusk, (43); Sawyer, 62 (58); St. Croix, 146 (136).
Fifty-six people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 25 over the past day. They were in Dane County (5, with 253 confirmed cases), Fond du Lac (2, with 36), Iron County (1, the county's only confirmed case), Milwaukee County (29, with 1,069), Outagamie (1, with 20), Ozaukee County (6, with 53), Racine (1, with 48), Rock County (1, with 26), Sauk (2, with 18), Sheboygan (1, with 21), Washington (3, with 55), Waukesha County (3, with 147), and Waupaca County (1, with 2).
Sixteen of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far.
Fifty-seven percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (3), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Rusk County (1), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 16, and Eau Claire County has 17.
By age group, the confirmed cases, those hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, number who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 33% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 6 cases
> 10-19: 12%, 4%, 0%, 0 of 23
> 20-29: 12%, 5%, 0%, 0 of 249
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 1 of 293
> 40-49: 17%, 19%, 0%, 1 of 350
>50-59: 19%, 25%, 2%, 6 of 404
> 60-69: 19%, 38%, 2%, 5 of 408
> 70-79: 11%, 54%, 7%, 12 of 233
> 80-89: 5%, 67%, 13%, 9 of 111
>90+: 2%, 46%, 17%, 3 of 35
