Another 178 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 2,756, the state Department of Health Services announced on Wednesday, April 8.
The count in the state had surpassed 2,000 by Saturday, April 5, after reaching 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent of the confirmed cases – 790 – have been hospitalized.
A total of 28,512 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,603 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 67 (64 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 54 (52); Barron, 338 (319); Bayfield, 71 (63); Burnett, 38 (38); Douglas, 225 (201); Polk, 105 (101); Price, 34 (34); Rusk, 56 (54); Sawyer, 86 (77); St. Croix, 190 (176).
Ninety-nine people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 7 over the past day. They were in Buffalo County (1, with 2 confirmed cases), Columbia County (1, with 24), Dane County (11, with 302), Fond du Lac (2, with 48), Iron County (1, the county's only confirmed case), Kenosha County (1, with 129), Milwaukee County (54, with 1,417), Outagamie (2, with 25), Ozaukee County (8, with 70), Racine (2, with 77), Rock County (2, with 42), Sauk (2, with 20), Sheboygan (2, with 31), Washington (3, with 62), Waukesha County (5, with 174), Waupaca County (1, with 2), and Winnebago (1, with 24).
Twelve of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, one fewer than the prior day.
Sixty-two percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (5), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Rusk County (3), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 17, and Eau Claire County has 21. Sawyer County also has a case, but it was not reflected in the totals on Thursday.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 25% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 12 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 33
> 20-29: 11%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 310
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 2 of 382
> 40-49: 17%, 19%, 0%, 2 of 455
> 50-59: 20%, 26%, 2%, 11 of 539
> 60-69: 19%, 37%, 3%, 16 of 5151
> 70-79: 11%, 53%, 11%, 35 of 313
> 80-89: 6%, 67%, 15%, 23 of 153
> 90+: 2%, 23%, 4%, 10 of 44
