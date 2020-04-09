Another 129 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 2,885, the state Department of Health Services announced on Thursday, April 9.
The count in the state had surpassed 2,000 by Saturday, April 5, after reaching 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent of the 843 confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 31,424 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 2,912 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 70 (67 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 57 (54); Barron, 369 (338); Bayfield, 71 (71); Burnett, 40 (38); Douglas, 230 (225); Polk, 110 (105); Price, 36 (34); Rusk, 62 (56); Sawyer, 90 (86); St. Croix, 206 (190).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 111 people have died, 12 over the past day. They were in Buffalo County (1, with 2 confirmed cases), Columbia County (1, with 25), Dane County (11, with 307), Fond du Lac (2, with 49), Iron County (1, the county's only confirmed case), Kenosha County (1, with 135), Milwaukee County (65, with 1,484), Outagamie (2, with 26), Ozaukee County (8, with 71), Racine (2, with 84), Rock County (2, with 47), Sauk (2, with 21), Sheboygan (2, with 31), Washington (3, with 63), Waukesha County (6, with 184), Waupaca County (1, with 3), and Winnebago (1, with 25).
Eleven of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far. Polk County announced a confirmed case after the state data was released, which would drop the total down to 10.
Sixty-two percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (1), Barron County (5), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Rusk County (3), Sawyer County (1), and St. Croix County (7). Chippewa County has 17, and Eau Claire County has 21. Polk County announced later in the day that it, too, has had its first confirmed case.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 25% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 12 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 33
> 20-29: 11%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 326
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 3 of 401
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 0%, 2 of 468
> 50-59: 19%, 27%, 2%, 12 of 562
> 60-69: 19%, 38%, 3%, 17 of 537
> 70-79: 11%, 53%, 12%, 39 of 331
> 80-89: 6%, 67%, 16%, 26 of 164
> 90+: 2%, 47%, 24%, 12 of 51
