Another 193 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day for a total of 10,611, the state Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, May 12.
Milestones on average have been passed weekly initially and have picked up speed: The count of confirmed cases in the state had surpassed 10,000 on May 10; 9,000 by May 7; 8,000 by May 4; 7,000 by May 1; 6,000 by April 27; 5,000 by April 23; 4,000 by April 17; 3,000 by April 10; 2,000 by April 5; and 1,000 the prior weekend.
At least 18% – 1,877 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 112,748 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 4,715 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County have had 280; Ashland, 275; Barron, 1,121; Bayfield, 287; Burnett, 239; Douglas, 817; Polk, 607; Price, 154; Rusk, 181; Sawyer, 473; St. Croix, 1,153.
Key parts of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan for opening the economy include the number of new cases to drop over 14 days and for the percentage of positive cases compared to total COVID-19 tests drop over a 14-day period. Testing levels are ramping up across the state as testing capacity increases.
Other metrics include a downward trajectory of influenza-like and COVID-like cases over 14 days, downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers, and 95% of hospitals affirming they can treat all patients without crisis standards of care and can test all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
As of Tuesday, all but the downward trend of influenza-like illnesses was met.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 418 people have died, 9 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (20, with 1,958), Buffalo (1, with 5), Calumet (1, with 43), Clark (4, with 24), Columbia (1, with 34), Dane (22, with 477), Dodge (1, with 75), Door, (3, with 22), Fond du Lac (3, with 108), Grant (9, with 69), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 14), Jefferson (2, with 52), Juneau (1, with 21), Kenosha (16, with 716), Kewaunee (1, with 29), Manitowoc (1, with 20), Marathon (1, with 25), Marinette (1, with 21), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (235, with 4,069), Monroe (1, with 15), Outagamie (2, with 117), Ozaukee (10, with 107), Racine (17, with 763), Richland (2, with 13), Rock (13, with 369), Sauk (3, with 73), Sheboygan (2, with 66), Walworth (11, with 244), Washington (4, with 119), Waukesha (23, with 414), Waupaca (1, with 13), and Winnebago (1, with 101).
Just four of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Langlade, Pepin, and Taylor.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have or have had confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (11), Bayfield (3), Douglas (11), Polk (5), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (4), St. Croix (29), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 31, and Eau Claire County has 60.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 2% cases, 4% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 158 cases
> 10-19: 4%, 3%, 0%, 0 of 469
> 20-29: 16%, 5%, 0%, 4 of 1,726
> 30-39: 17%, 7%, 0%, 5 of 1,827
> 40-49: 17%, 12%, 1%, 11 of 1,830
> 50-59: 17%, 18%, 2%, 33 of 1,796
> 60-69: 13%, 31%, 5%, 64 of 1,353
> 70-79: 7%, 49%, 16%, 122 of 755
> 80-89: 5%, 50%, 21%, 101 of 471
> 90+: 2%, 37%, 35%, 78 of 226
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 1,291 / 12%
> Not health care workers: 5,989 / 57%
> Unknown: 3,331 / 31%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
Fifty-one percent of the total cases are considered currently recovered.
The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
> Documentation of resolved symptoms.
> Documentation of release from public health isolation.
> 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.
