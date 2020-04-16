Another 154 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 3,875, the state Department of Health Services announced on Thursday, April 16.
The count in the state had surpassed 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent – 1,121 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 40,974 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,648 since the previous report, the highest one-day number so far. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 106 (105 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 69 (67); Barron, 516 (493); Bayfield, 95 (95); Burnett, 58 (57); Douglas, 349 (342); Polk, 152 (145); Price, 46 (44); Rusk, 81 (74); Sawyer, 159 (152); St. Croix, 284 (270).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 197 people have died, 15 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 3 confirmed cases), Brown (1, with 139), Buffalo (1, with 4), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (16, with 363), Dodge (1, with 19), Door, (1, with 9), Fond du Lac (3, with 59), Grant (1, with 10), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 11), Juneau (1, with 7), Kenosha (5, with 208), Kewaunee (1, with 6), Marathon (1, with 14), Marinette (1, with 4), Milwaukee (114, with 1,947), Outagamie (2, with 31), Ozaukee (9, with 77), Racine (6, with 143), Richland (1, with 7), Rock (4, with 63), Sauk (3, with 31), Sheboygan (2, with 37), Walworth (3, with 71), Washington (3, with 79), Waukesha (11, with 245), Waupaca (1, with 4), and Winnebago (1, with 332).
Just 7 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Burnett County.
Sixty percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (3), Price (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (11), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 22.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 25% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 16 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 47
> 20-29: 11%, 8%, 0%, 0 of 443
> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 4 of 553
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 1%, 6 of 617
> 50-59: 20%, 27%, 2%, 20 of 760
> 60-69: 17%, 38%, 5%, 38 of 676
> 70-79: 11%, 57%, 13%, 59 of 424
> 80-89: 6%, 61%, 18%, 44 of 248
> 90+: 2%, 40%, 29%, 26 of 91
