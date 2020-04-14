Map of COVID-19 cases, April 14, 2020
Another 127 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 3,555, the state Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, April 14.

The count in the state had surpassed 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.

Thirty percent – 1,049 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

A total of 37,997 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,228 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 99 (99 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 66 (65); Barron, 471 (439); Bayfield, 94 (93); Burnett, 57 (49); Douglas, 332 (309); Polk, 138 (135); Price, 43 (42); Rusk, 72 (71); Sawyer, 151 (140); St. Croix, 266 (262).

Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 170 people have died, 16 over the past day. They were in these counties: Brown (1, with 97 confirmed cases), Buffalo (1, with 4), Columbia (1, with 25), Dane (12, with 344, Door, (1, with 9), Fond du Lac (2, with 59), Grant (1, with 8), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 10), Juneau (1, with 7), Kenosha (3, with 186), Kewaunee (1, with 4), Marathon (1, with 14), Milwaukee (101, with 1,795), Outagamie (2, with 29), Ozaukee (9, with 73), Racine (5, with 135), Rock (4, with 59), Sauk (2, with 28), Sheboygan (2, with 36), alworth (1, with 45), Washington (3, with 73), Waukesha (9, with 224), Waupaca (1, with 4), and Winnebago (1, with 29).

Just 7 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Burnett County.

Sixty-one percent of those who died were male, while just 47% of the confirmed cases have been males.

In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (3), Price (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (10), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 21.

By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:

< 10: 0% cases, 29% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 14 cases

> 10-19: 1%, 7%, 0%, 0 of 41

> 20-29: 11%, 8%, 0%, 0 of 404

> 30-39: 14%, 14%, 1%, 4 of 494

> 40-49: 16%, 20%, 1%, 5 of 568

> 50-59: 20%, 27%, 2%, 16 of 700

> 60-69: 18%, 38%, 5%, 34 of 633

> 70-79: 11%, 55%, 13%, 51 of 403

> 80-89: 6%, 65%, 18%, 39 of 222

> 90+: 2%, 43%, 28%, 21 of 76

