Another 170 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day, for a total of 4,045, the state Department of Health Services announced on Friday, April 17.
The count in the state had surpassed 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-nine percent – 1,153 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 42,365 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 1,391 since the previous report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 112 (106 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 69 (69); Barron, 532 (516); Bayfield, 99 (95); Burnett, 59 (58); Douglas, 358 (349); Polk, 164 (152); Price, 48 (46); Rusk, 82 (81); Sawyer, 179 (159); St. Croix, 293 (284).
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 205 people have died, 15 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Brown (1, with 180), Buffalo (1, with 4), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (16, with 351), Dodge (1, with 20), Door, (1, with 9), Fond du Lac (3, with 61), Grant (1, with 13), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 11), Juneau (1, with 7), Kenosha (5, with 218), Kewaunee (1, with 6), Marathon (1, with 16), Marinette (1, with 4), Milwaukee (120, with 2,013), Outagamie (2, with 31), Ozaukee (9, with 78), Racine (8, with 157), Richland (1, with 8), Rock (4, with 63), Sauk (3, with 31), Sheboygan (2, with 38), Walworth (3, with 75), Washington (3, with 81), Waukesha (11, with 255), Waupaca (1, with 4), and Winnebago (1, with 34).
Just 7 of the state’s 72 counties have not recorded any confirmed cases so far, including, in the Northwoods, Burnett County.
Fifty-nine of those who died were male, while just 46% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (3), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (11), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 22.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 0% cases, 25% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 16 cases
> 10-19: 1%, 6%, 0%, 0 of 51
> 20-29: 12%, 8%, 0%, 0 of 464
> 30-39: 15%, 13%, 1%, 4 of 585
> 40-49: 16%, 19%, 1%, 6 of 655
> 50-59: 20%, 26%, 3%, 20 of 794
> 60-69: 17%, 37%, 6%, 41 of 695
> 70-79: 11%, 58%, 14%, 61 of 435
> 80-89: 6%, 61%, 19%, 47 of 254
> 90+: 2%, 40%, 27%, 26 of 96
Concerning the percent who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 700 / 17%
> Not health care workers: 2,407 / 60%
> Unknown: 938 / 23%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
