Another 334 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day for a total of 6,854, the state Department of Health Services announced on Thursday, April 30.
Milestones on average have been passed at least weekly: The count of confirmed cases in the state had surpassed 6,000 by April 27, 5,000 by April 23, 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-two percent – 1,512 – of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 69,394 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 2,764 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County have had 166; Ashland, 131; Barron, 754; Bayfield, 187; Burnett, 91; Douglas, 496; Polk, 295; Price, 88; Rusk, 123; Sawyer, 253; St. Croix, 516.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 316 people have died, 8 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (3, with 1,057), Buffalo (1, with 4), Clark (4, with 20), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (22, with 428), Dodge (1, with 33), Door, (2, with 12), Fond du Lac (3, with 69), Grant (6, with 37), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 12), Juneau (1, with 17), Kenosha (12, with 391), Kewaunee (1, with 14), Manitowoc (1, with 11), Marathon (1, with 18), Marinette (1, with 8), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (181, with 2,940), Monroe (1, with 14), Outagamie (2, with 54), Ozaukee (9, with 88), Racine (12, with 355), Richland (2, with 12), Rock (6, with 198), Sauk (3, with 44), Sheboygan (3, with 47), Walworth (8, with 161), Washington (4, with 98), Waukesha (19, with 336), Waupaca (1, with 8), and Winnebago (1, with 53).
Just six of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Pepin, and Taylor.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have or have had confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (9), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (3), St. Croix (16), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 22, and Eau Claire County has 28.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 8% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 63 cases
> 10-19: 3%,5%, 0%, 0 of 182
> 20-29: 15%, 6%, 0%, 3 of 994
> 30-39: 16%, 8%, 0%, 4 of 1,119
> 40-49: 18%, 13%, 1%, 9 of 1,197
> 50-59: 19%, 21%, 2%, 26 of 1,257
> 60-69: 14%, 34%, 5%, 49 of 977
> 70-79: 8%, 55%, 18%, 100 of 569
> 80-89: 5%, 58%, 22%, 77 of 349
> 90+: 2%, 46%, 33%, 48 of 147
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 981 / 14%
> Not health care workers: 3,841/ 56%
> Unknown: 2,032 / 30%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
Forty-nine percent of the total cases are considered currently recovered.
The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
> Documentation of resolved symptoms.
> Documentation of release from public health isolation.
> 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.
