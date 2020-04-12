Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND THROUGH MONDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY. MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS EXPECTED OVER ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, AND LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER WEST. A SPOTTER AT 430 PM REPORTED AROUND 6 INCHES OF SNOW 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF PHILLIPS. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE TONIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY, WITH SOME LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SNOW EXPECTED FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...SAWYER AND WASHBURN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&