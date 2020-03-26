Responses to COVID-19 continued to ramp up over the past week as Washburn County in tandem with the world tried to limit the spread.
In Wisconsin, a overriding change came with an order from Gov. Tony Evers that banned non-essential travel in the state and shut all non-essential businesses until Friday, April 24, or until the order is superseded.
The first cases of the virus in the northern part of the state were confirmed last week, and by Tuesday, March 24, one case was confirmed in Bayfield County, two in Chippewa County, four in Douglas County, four in Eau Claire County, and four in St. Croix County.
The state reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, 8,2347 had tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 457 had tested positive, and five people had died.
Almost half of the cases have been in Milwaukee, and close to 15% were in Dane County.
The state Department of Health Services is emphasizing that younger people, “and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old,” are not immune to COVID-19 and everyone should practice social distancing.
One of the most far-reaching results of COVID-19 came on Wednesday, March 25, with the closure of non-essential businesses and a ban on non-essential travel in what Gov. Tony Evers called the Safer at Home Order. Wisconsin is one of 17 states that as of press time on Tuesday have stay-at-home orders in place. Four more have taken the step of closing non-essential businesses.
“Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “In fact, business leaders have suggested that it is imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state cease all non-essential business statewide. And, folks, all hands on deck means you, too.”
Major changes locally over the past week, beyond the closure of businesses and the ripple effects of that will have, included County Board Chairman Thomas Mackie issuing an emergency declaration and the county health department urged people not to travel to Washburn County if their permanent home is elsewhere or if they have not yet returned from their winter locale.
“Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now,” the health department said to those seasonal and second-home owners who might be considering hunkering down in the Northwoods to wait out the course of the pandemic.
For those who have already made the trip to the north from winter’s warmer climes, the department advised them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Washburn County has a large population of older adults and other high-risk individuals,” the health department said. “These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Washburn County healthy and safe.”
The county’s emergency declaration is meant to put more resources into the hands of those responding to the pandemic.
“This declaration ensures government leaders, first responders and the Washburn County Public Health Department have the necessary resources and assistance from state and federal authorities to provide an efficient and coordinated response to the citizens of Washburn County,” a statement from the Washburn County Office of Emergency Management said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows the county to track its spending early for compensation measures.”
4-H
Face-to-face gatherings related to 4-H have been suspended until at least May 4. All University of Wisconsin-Extension staff are working remotely.
“We are aware that there are many questions related to animal purchases, weigh-in and tagging activities, and fairs,” Anna DeMers, positive youth development and 4-H educator, said in an email. “UW-Madison Livestock specialists will be providing separate guidance to Extension and our partners. Many fairs and auctions are also rearranging their plans in response to this pandemic.
“It is important to emotional health that keeping our distance does not cause isolation,” she said. “Experts remind us of the need to exercise, practice mindfulness to reduce stress, stay in touch with others and find ways to support community members during this time. Extension educators are creating content including information for volunteers, activities to keep young people engaged at home, including support for 4-H meetings on the web. Stay tuned for more information on these.
“Extension staff are working hard to strengthen and reimagine programming; this is something that we typically do not have time to do,” DeMers said.
Campground closures
Washburn County Forestry will not be provide maintenance at any recreational facilities, including its campgrounds.
“We are unable to secure paper products to stock bathrooms or enough supplies to provide users with sanitary conditions at our bathrooms or shower facilities,” the department said. “Our department also has determined that allocating staff to cleaning recreational facilities is an unnecessary risk to our employees at this time.”
Totogatic Park, Sawmill Park, Dugan Run Horse Trails and other recreation facilities will be closed.
“We ask that the people do not consider these campgrounds as a destination, or safe haven, during this crisis,” the forestry department said. “Bathrooms will remain locked, and power systems will not be turned on. This is a temporary closure, and we will be evaluating a re-opening date as the situation progresses.”
Refunds will be issued if the closure overlaps campsite reservations.
Churches
Churches in the area are looking at ways of continuing their mission and connecting with parishioners in this time of travel bans and stay-at-home orders.
Most will be streaming worship services live on Facebook, Zoom, or their website.
Updates can be found on their websites and in the church directory on page 6B (as the churches relay their updates).
Court system
In-person access to most departments at the Washburn County court system is limited and open only to emergency or essential requests. The should be contacted by phone or email, or through the website, co.washburn.wi.us.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decreed that jury trials must be postponed until the end of May and in-person court proceedings are postponed until at least April 30. Trials already on the calendar will be moved to after May 22.
Judges, clerks, and other court officials must use email, teleconferencing, and videoconferencing instead of meeting in person unless that is not practical or possible, as determined by each individual circuit court.
Department of Natural Resources
“Most of our staff are teleworking and may have limited access to files and delayed online connectivity,” the Department of Natural Resources said. “Our staff will keep their voicemails and out-of-office messages up to date and will respond as they are able.”
Rather than in-person meetings, the DNR recommends emailing, talking via conference calls or Skype, requesting public records online, and submitting documents electronically through a download link (such as ftp servers or DNR system). Staff can receive emails as large as 20MB.
Libraries
Last week, libraries in the county were trying to figure out how to stay open and get books and other materials out to their patrons while minimizing person-to-person contact.
This week, they are closing.
“While the library is trying to stay open some of our volunteers have understandably decided it’s best for their families to stay home,” the Minong Area Library had said on Facebook early last week. At that point it had hoped to remain open but had encouraged people to call ahead before going to ensure they were open.
By Monday, March 23, that had changed.
“Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 virus the library will be closing next week until further notice,” the library said. It planned to be open Tuesday and Thursday this week.
The Shell Lake Public Library closed on March 18 and will be closed at least until Monday, April 6.
While curbside delivery of materials from Spooner Memorial Library had been going well, the library was forced to curb that, too, with the closure of non-essential businesses at the governor’s order. No staff are at the library as of Tuesday.
Check-outs from the library have been renewed in the system and will not be due until the library reopens.
“This is a good time to check out our website, to get Libby for Overdrive on your phone (to read and listen to free ebooks), or take a free GALE course (they are excellent),” Eva Apelqvist said in an email from the library. She also encouraged people to visit the library’s Facebook page.
Curbside access to Wi-Fi will continue to be available with no password.
Gas prices
Gas prices took a dive this week, dropping below $2 a gallon locally, one of the few bright spots.
“With the national average at $2.12, pump prices are, on average, 50 cents less than this time last year,” AAA said. “Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices.
“In the last week, crude oil prices dropped to $22/bbl – a low not seen since 2002. Crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the retail pump price. When crude is cheap, gas prices follow suit.”
“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
Gas prices plummeted by double-digits in every state in the Great Lakes and Central States over the week with Wisconsin experiencing a 24-cent decrease, the largest decrease in the region and country.
Taxes
With the virus and shutdowns affecting businesses across the board – and with it, people’s income – the income tax filing deadline by two months to July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.