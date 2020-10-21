MADISON– Leva Oustigoff Jr., 58, Cumberland has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, charged with eight counts of embezzling money from the St. Croix Casino – Turtle Lake operated by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin while an employee of the casino. The dates and amounts of the alleged embezzlements are:
> December 18, 2015 – approximately $9,500.
> April 4, 2016 – approximately $7,500.
> April 29, 2016 – approximately $1,799.
> September 13, 2017 – approximately $8,599.
> October 19, 2017 – approximately $8,599.
> October 25, 2017 – approximately $20,000;
> November 27, 2017 – approximately $8,000.
> January 18, 2018 – approximately $8,637.
If convicted, Oustigoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and IRS Criminal Investigation, with the cooperation of the St. Croix Tribe. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the investigation.
