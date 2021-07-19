CUMBERLAND– The Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland is hosting an author event with local author Emily Stone on Thursday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. in-person or via Zoom.
Stone is a naturalist by birth, training, profession, and passion. She is the education director at the Cable Natural History Museum, and she writes the “Natural Connections” column for more than 20 newspapers.
Call the library (715-822-2767) or email (cupl@cumberlandpl.org) to register for this event. Seating is limited and a ticket is required.
