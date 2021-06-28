Aliesha Crowe will be joining Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College this summer as the vice president of academic affairs.
Crowe currently serves as the vice president of college advancement at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Prior to joining NWTC, Crowe served as the dean of industry, energy and agriculture and subsequently as the executive director of institutional advancement for nearly 10 years at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
“I am elated to join the WITC team and to serve the community that has been my family’s home for more than a century,” said Crowe. “I feel incredibly fortunate for this opportunity to continue working for a college focused on student success while enhancing programming and partnerships that serve our students and communities alike.”
Crowe holds a Doctorate of Education in organizational leadership, policy and development from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Science in agriculture education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and a Bachelor of Science in animal science from UW-River Falls.
Her background in agriculture led her to teaching in an area school district and then to the University of Wisconsin-Extension where she served as the Rusk County agriculture aAgent. She is also active in her family’s agriculture businesses and, in partnership with her brother, will be a fourth-generation owner of her family ranch in Barron County.
“We are very excited for Aliesha to join our team and lend her skills to her home communities,” said WITC President John Will. “Her extensive experience in the technical college system, in a K-12 environment, and her work with University of Wisconsin Extension will be invaluable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.