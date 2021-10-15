POLK COUNTY– One person died and another was seriously injured when a run-in with two deer turned into a two-vehicle crash.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, reporting the crash on Cty. Rd. F near 50th Avenue in the town of Black Brook.
Law enforcement and first responder units found that a gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Cty. F, just north of 50th Avenue. The Jeep struck two deer, and as the vehicle veered, the driver lost control and eventually overturned. The Jeep rolled over several times, still traveling north.
At that time, a 1982 Mazda Rx7 was heading south, approaching the Jeep. The rolling Jeep entered the southbound lane, eventually striking and rolling over the top of the Mazda. The vehicles continued a short distance in their initial travel direction before coming to rest on the roadway.
The Jeep's driver sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. The Mazda's driver was transported by ambulance to the Amery Regional Medical Center and then transferred by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, North air ambulance, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The names of the drivers were not immediately released.
