SPOONER– One person died and two were injured in a one-car rollover near Spooner at 12:44 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
They was traveling south on Hwy. 53 near milepost 154 when the driver lost control and the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times. The backseat passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Colfax, was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured.
The driver, an 18-year-old man from Colfax, and the front seat passenger, and 18-year-old woman from Houlton, were transported to Spooner Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Their names have not been released pending notification of their families. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Washburn Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol.
