SARONA– Injuries from a crash have taken the life of Lyle D Juel, 34, of Spooner.
The crash on June 3 was called in to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at approximately 5:23 a.m. as a pickup truck versus semi accident on Hwy. 53 near Pierce Road in the town of Sarona.
According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation showed that Juel was driving south on Hwy. 53 and drifted into the median, struck a signpost, and then continued on before striking an embankment, which caused the truck to begin to roll as it entered northbound traffic.
The driver of a northbound Jennie-O semi attempted to avoid the pickup, but the pickup struck the side of the semi.
Witnesses in the area initiated lifesaving measures until law enforcement and emergency medical technicians arrived. Juel was transported by EMTs to the Life Link Helicopter that was staged nearby.
Despite the lifesaving efforts, Juel passed away from his injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lyle," the sheriff's department said.
The semi driver was treated on scene and released.
Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and the Washburn County Coroner's Office investigated the accident.
“At this time there is no evidence of any outside contributing factors causing the accident,” the sheriff's office said.
Washburn County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded with the assistance of Spooner Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance, LMC Ambulance, Life Link Air Care, and Shell Lake Fire Department.
