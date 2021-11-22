TOWN OF BLACK BROOK– A teenager died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday evening, Nov. 21.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call at at 7:12 p.m. that a crash that occurred on Hwy. 46 near 45th Avenue in the town of Black Brook.
A 2005 Ford F-350 truck had been traveling south on Hwy. 46, driven by a 16-year-old male.
“The vehicle appeared to have swerved to the left and the vehicle began to spin,” the sheriff’s department said. “As the vehicle rotated, it entered the East ditch. The vehicle struck the embankment and appeared to have overturned.”
A 16-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected onto the road. She was fatally injured and died at the scene. An ambulance took the driver to Amery Regional Medical Center with possible serious injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Amery Police Department, Amery Fire and First Responders, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office and the State Patrol are investigating the crash, and the names of the driver and passenger will be released at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.