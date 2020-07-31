POLK COUNTY– A crash in Polk County has taken the lives of two people.
Both drivers were killed when their vehicles struck each other on Hwy. 48 east of Cty. Hwy. E at 60th Street. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the accident at 4:59 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
Law enforcement found that a 2000 Red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled west on Hwy. 48 left of center, in the wrong lane of travel, as a 2011 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Hwy 48 in its own lane. They collided, driver’s side front to driver’s side front, severely damaging both vehicles.
The Jeep continued west, coming to rest in the roadway, while the Ranger continued east, entering the ditch and overturning.
Both drivers passed away at the scene of the crash from their injuries, the sheriff’s department said. Their names were not immediately released.
Ten people have died in crashes this year in Polk County.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Luck Fire/First Responders, Northland Ambulance Service, Cumberland Ambulance Service, and Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
