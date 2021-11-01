CUMBERLAND– One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Barron County 911 Center received a call about the crash at approximately 3:36 p.m. The crash was on Hwy. 48 near the Barron/Polk County line.
The initial investigation shows a car driven by Shelton Hughes, 31, of Rice Lake crossed the center line and stuck a truck driven by Jared Pedersen, 19, of Cumberland.
Hughes was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Pedersen was flown to Regions Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Pedersen’s truck did start on fire, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, and the quick thinking by some people passing by who removed Pedersen from the truck saved him from more serious injury.
Hwy. 48 was closed for about six hours with the assistance of the Barron County Highway Department. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the sheriff's department in reconstructing the accident scene.
Deputies from the sheriff’s department, the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Barron County First Responders, and the Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved and the passersby that helped,” Fitzgerald said.
