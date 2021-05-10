A Rice Lake man died and a family from Spooner were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 8.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call at 12:34 p.m. about the accident on Cty. Hwy. SS between Cameron and Chetek.
The sheriff's department said the initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Bull, 24, of Rice Lake, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Smith, 45, of Spooner.
Bull died at the scene, and Smith was extricated from his vehicle and flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife and 10-year-old daughter were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the accident scene to determine the cause of the crash.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Police Department, LMC Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.
