TOWN OF DRAPER – William J. Bohn, 35, of Rib Lake was fatally injured in a collission between his car and a semi early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 24.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office received a report of the crash on Hwy. 70, one mile west of the intersection of Cty. Hwy. EE in the town of Draper, Sawyer County. Deputies, Sawyer County EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Draper, Winter and Radisson fire departments responded.

The sheriff's department said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze operated by Bohn was traveling west on Hwy. 70 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi-tractor/trailer operated by Marvin R. Zacharias, 62, of Hayward.

Bohn, the only person in his vehicle, died from his injuries, and Zacharias received very minor injuries.

The crash is investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, and the Sawyer County Coroner's Office.

