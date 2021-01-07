COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Barron County. Healthcare systems in the area have received the vaccine, and currently it is available only to healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities.
The state will be distributing the vaccine in phases. The current phase, 1A, vaccinates healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. It is believed phase 1B will include essential workers and those over 75 years old. Those vaccinated in phase 1C will likely include people 65 years old and older, and those with underlying health conditions. In phases 2 and 3, the vaccine will be offered to the general public. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16.
“This is an exciting step,” said Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Please be patient as we move through this process. The state is leading us through this, many things are still unknown, and things can change quickly. We don’t have any specific timelines at this point but will keep the community updated as we learn more.”
Anyone who lives or works in Barron County who is a healthcare worker with direct contact with clients such as those who work in dental, chiropractic, pharmacy, behavioral health, or PT/OT/ST and are in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.barroncountywi.gov and complete the survey for unaffiliated healthcare workers. Those who do not have online access can call 715.537.6123 to register for a COVID-19 vaccination as a healthcare provider.
Public Health will be connecting registered healthcare providers to COVID vaccination as it becomes available. Barron County Public Health does not currently have any vaccine.
Public Health urges community members to continue helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Wear a mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.