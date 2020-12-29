The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched its new COVID-19 vaccine data page. Data shown includes summary metrics for allocation, shipment, and total vaccine administered, as well as a graph displaying the number of vaccinations administered per day. DHS plans to update the visualizations at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.
“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use. The FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and independent advisors review all vaccine safety and effectiveness data before any vaccine is approved or allowed for distribution. Wisconsin began administering vaccine after the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state on Monday, Dec. 14. The first vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine began on Tuesday, Dec. 22. As of the end of day Monday, Dec. 28, Wisconsin has administered 40,850 doses of Pfizer and 6,306 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Data on vaccinations come from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR), an online system that tracks immunizations given in health care settings into one record for Wisconsinites. This database, containing more than 9 million immunization records, receives information from the Wisconsin Vital Statistics program, health care organizations, and Medicaid, and shares data with Minnesota and Michigan’s immunization registries. Guidance from the CDC dictates that all COVID-19 vaccinations must be reported to WIR and providers are expected to complete reporting within 24 hours of administration.
DHS plans to expand the data displayed on the page as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available. At this time, geographic and demographic vaccine data will not be publicly available due to the small, targeted approach of the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program. The priority of DHS is to protect the privacy of people who are vaccinated.
