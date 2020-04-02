The Spooner Advocate asked Washburn County Public Health Officer Cheri Nickell and Washburn County Public Health Specialist Cassidy Watson to talk about COVID-19 testing. Here are their responses.
1) What is the capacity for testing in Washburn County? Is it the testing capacity at the local facility or at the state and private labs?
Hospitalized patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and healthcare workers who are symptomatic can be tested through the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene (WSLH). The WSLH has prioritized testing due to limited capacity and shortage of supplies.
There are over 40 labs now capable of testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Clinics are able to contract with private labs to conduct testing, but each clinic has to determine if they want to take test samples from patients. Clinicians use a COVID-19 screening assessment to determine if testing should be done for the patient.
Systems that have developed their own in-house testing, such as Mayo, are still testing based on patient screening because there is still a nationwide shortage of testing supplies. In light of this shortage, a person with mild symptoms will most likely not get tested if they can easily manage their symptoms at home.
To be clear, though, whether to test or not will be a provider decision.
2) What is the criteria for being testing?
It depends upon if it’s being done through a private lab or the WSLH. WSLH prioritizes testing hospitalized patients with COVID-19 symptoms and healthcare workers who are symptomatic. A clinic testing through a private lab has more flexibility about who to test, especially if they are doing in-system testing.
Regardless, patients without symptoms are not, at this time, recommended for testing because of the 14-day incubation period – a negative test could come back and the patient might develop symptoms later in the 14 days. The CDC does list priorities for testing symptomatic patients and healthcare workers.
3) Are the daily updated numbers of those who tested negative and positive misleading? Should any listing of them be with a note outlining what the scope of those numbers are?
Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS) is actively working to expand how the data is represented to the public. Data to depict the situation of COVID-19 is crossing into areas where data hasn’t previously been collected, such as hospitalization status of the patient at the current time. I would keep an eye out for those numbers to start expanding to include different data markers.
I think that the numbers underrepresent how many people are actually infected.
4) What are the estimates of the number of people who might actually have it but are not being tested because their symptoms are mild, and how are those numbers arrived at?
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer and state epidemiologist, has said in previous media briefings that for every one positive case in Wisconsin, there could be as many as 10 people with mild symptoms who are not counted.
Keep in mind that based on the hotspots of the disease in Wisconsin, this is likely referring more to the southeastern part of the state rather than our northwestern corner.
These estimates that are talked about by experts are developed through epidemiological models based on what we know about how the disease spreads, looking at locations where it is or was widespread.
5) What are you required to report — the number of those tested and whether they test positive or negative?
I only report the positive cases; labs report electronically to the state the total number tested.
6) Some people think this is part of an overall plan to keep the numbers lower so we don’t look as bad as other countries, or so government can say the plans to contain it worked, or because it would be too costly for insurance companies, etc. How would you respond to that?
I think that when people picture testing for COVID-19, they think of it as how we test for strep throat or pregnancy – a quick test that gives you results almost instantly. Testing for COVID-19 is more complex and requires a full lab, lab staff, and enough reference materials (like the reagent that’s mentioned by experts) to run tests on a large scale.
The public hears about individual health systems developing more rapid tests, but in most cases they either haven’t been proven to work yet by FDA or CDC or were developed with the intention of remaining an in-system testing procedure.
More labs are being brought online each day, but the reality is that we started at a disadvantage with CDC being the only lab to initially hold COVID-19 testing. Since then we have been playing catch-up, which is why testing is still limited.
7) Can a person demand a test if they have symptoms that likely are COVID-19?
They can discuss it with their medical provider, but tests cannot be run without a provider’s orders, and the provider ultimately decides if a patient needs to be tested.
8) A lot of people are testing negative — so what are medical personnel finding that they have instead?
I only get reports of communicable diseases that are reportable by state statute to public health, so I can’t really answer that. But there are a lot of respiratory viruses, and influenza is certainly still circulating.
9) Is there any tracking done of the number of people told to self-quarantine because their symptoms suggest they may have COVID-19 but are not being tested?
No, providers do not necessarily report that information.
10) How many people have been tested in Washburn County?
We do not have an exact count at any given moment because each provider reports testing at a different step in the process now that private labs are being used more widely and health systems are modifying their procedures. We have no immediate plans to start releasing those numbers due to privacy concerns.
[Editor's note: Here is an example of how quickly things change: As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has begun listing in its daily report how many people have been tested in each county.]
The bottom line is that unless we have the capacity to test every person who is even mildly ill (which is unlikely to happen), we are not going to identify all of the people with COVID-19. I think people have a desire to look at numbers to decide their actions, and may take it less seriously if they don’t see the numbers in their county or region.
It’s a pandemic. Take it seriously, stay home unless it is essential to leave, and especially stay home if you are even mildly ill. Take it seriously and practice social distancing.
It’s called “Safer at Home” for a reason – take action now, because if you wait until the numbers reflect that it’s here, it will be too late to flatten that curve.
